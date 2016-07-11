Bind nanomedicine assets may go to Pfizer

Bind Therapeutics, which filed for bankruptcy in May, has signed a preliminary agreement to sell most of its assets to Pfizer for close to $20 million. If the company receives a higher bid by July 22, it will auction its assets. If Pfizer’s offer is selected as the highest, or no better bids come in, Bind expects to complete the sale, subject to court approval, in the third quarter. Bind and Pfizer became collaborators through a multi-million-dollar deal in April 2013.
