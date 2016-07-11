Advertisement

July 11, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 28
Lubrizol has acquired Diamond Dispersions, a British producer of water-based dye and pigment dispersions for inks used in digital printing. Lubrizol says the purchase will enhance its portfolio of products that enable digital printing.

Altana, a German specialty chemical firm, has acquired Addcomp Holland, a Dutch polymer additives producer. With headquarters in Nijverdal, the Netherlands, Addcomp employs 45 people and operates production facilities and sales offices in Nijverdal and Rochester Hills, Mich.

Solvay affiliate Peróxidos do Brasil will build a small hydrogen peroxide plant for Brazilian paper maker Suzano Papel e Celulose. The plant will incorporate Solvay’s myH2O2 technology for 5- to 20-metric-ton-per-year peroxide plants in remote locations.

Croda International has acquired the cosmetics technology portfolio of Brazil’s Inventiva. The transaction will add encapsulation and delivery systems to Croda’s personal care ingredient offerings and ultimately to other sectors.

Agilent Technologies will acquire iLab Solutions, a cloud-based supplier of laboratory management services to universities, hospitals, and research institutes. iLab employs about 70 people. Agilent says it will expand the software company’s offerings to other research enterprises, such as pharmaceutical firms.

VWR International, a laboratory equipment supplier, has acquired PAW Biocience Products for an undisclosed sum. New Jersey-based PAW specializes in custom-designed single-use connectors and components for cell culture and purification processes.

Sanofi’s vaccine arm, Sanofi Pasteur, has signed an agreement with the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research for the codevelopment of a Walter Reed Zika vaccine candidate. The French firm has its own candidate based on a dengue fever vaccine.

Janssen Biotech has opted to pay $11 million to license OSE Immunotherapeutics’ FR104, which recently completed Phase I clinical testing. Intended to target autoimmune diseases, FR104 is a monoclonal antibody fragment and antagonist of CD28, a key receptor controlling effector T lymphocytes.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

