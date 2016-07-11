George H. Wahl Jr., 79, died on Dec. 14, 2015, in Cary, N.C.
“George’s teaching career began with a professorial offer from North Carolina State University in 1964 and continued unbroken until his death with emeritus status. Beyond his career-long interest in stereochemistry teaching and research, George helped formulate and implement the first-year college program to draw young students to chemistry. He further reached out to nontraditional chemistry students through online courses and distance education initiatives. George served ACS as chair of the Committee on Chemical Safety. He instituted and published the laboratory manual for environmentally friendly microscale laboratory instruction, and he coauthored a book on chemical hygiene.”—Theodore Wall, friend and colleague
Most recent title: professor emeritus, North Carolina State University
Education: B.S., chemistry, Fordham University, 1958; Ph.D., organic chemistry, New York University, 1963
Survivors: wife, Mary; three daughters; three sons; and 15 grandchildren
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter