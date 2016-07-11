Gordon B. Skinner, 90, died on April 5 in Portland, Ore.
“Gordon, a highly regarded physical chemist interested in gas kinetics at high temperatures, conducted research at Monsanto (1951–64) and at Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio (1964–86). As faculty and chair of chemistry, he also helped guide the new university’s development and was proud to receive the student-selected “I-Give-a-Damn Award.” An ACS member for 65 years, he authored 60 research papers, two books, and four patents. Gordon, married to Marjorie Wilkinson for 60 years, fathered daughters Jane, Ellen, and Laura. He was known for his keen intellect, dedication to research, clear and patient teaching of challenging topics, and, above all, for his kindness.”—Ellen Skinner, daughter
Most recent title: professor of chemistry, Wright State University
Education: B.S., chemistry, 1947, M.S., chemistry, 1948, University of Manitoba; Ph.D., physical chemistry, Ohio State University, 1951
Survivors: daughters Ellen Skinner and Laura Webb, three grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren
