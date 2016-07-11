Huntsman closing South African plant

Huntsman Corp. plans to shutter its titanium dioxide plant in Umbogintwini, South Africa, by the end of the year. The white pigment facility is the company’s smallest and oldest. “Our margins remain well below historical norms despite some recent recovery,” says Simon Turner, president of Huntsman’s pigments and additives division. Last year, the company announced it would cut capacity in Calais, France. Huntsman bought Rockwood Holdings’ TiO2 business in 2014 and has plans to spin off the combined operation as a separate company.
