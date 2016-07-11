Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Joseph A. Caruso

by Linda Wang
July 11, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 28
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Joseph Caruso
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of the Caruso family
Photo of Joseph Caruso.
Credit: Courtesy of the Caruso family

Joseph A. Caruso, 75, died on Nov. 23, 2015, in Cincinnati.

“Our father embraced life and science with passion. We grew up with a steady stream of students and international visitors in our home. He treated all of his students, visiting scholars, and guests as if they were family. During his career, he mentored hundreds of students, whether they were working in his laboratory or he was teaching them in a class. He was a loving and kind husband, father, and grandfather.”—Amy Attwell and Beth Caruso, daughters; and Bill Caruso, son

Most recent title: Distinguished Research Professor, University of Cincinnati

Education: B.A., chemistry and secondary education, Eastern Michigan University, 1962; M.S., analytical chemistry, Wayne State University, 1964; Ph.D., analytical chemistry, Michigan State University, 1967

Survivors: wife, Judy; daughters, Amy Attwell and Beth; and son, Bill

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: H. Wade Cain Jr.
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: Mark W. Heininger
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Khalida S. Scheidelman

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE