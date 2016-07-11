Joseph A. Caruso, 75, died on Nov. 23, 2015, in Cincinnati.
“Our father embraced life and science with passion. We grew up with a steady stream of students and international visitors in our home. He treated all of his students, visiting scholars, and guests as if they were family. During his career, he mentored hundreds of students, whether they were working in his laboratory or he was teaching them in a class. He was a loving and kind husband, father, and grandfather.”—Amy Attwell and Beth Caruso, daughters; and Bill Caruso, son
Most recent title: Distinguished Research Professor, University of Cincinnati
Education: B.A., chemistry and secondary education, Eastern Michigan University, 1962; M.S., analytical chemistry, Wayne State University, 1964; Ph.D., analytical chemistry, Michigan State University, 1967
Survivors: wife, Judy; daughters, Amy Attwell and Beth; and son, Bill
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter