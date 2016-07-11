Linde to boost neon capacity

Linde will spend more than $250 million to increase production of neon gas. The move will help relieve shortages of the element, used mostly in a laser-enabled photolithography technique to pack transistors on computer chips. Most of Linde’s investment will go to upgrading its La Porte, Texas, air separation unit to capture 40 million L of neon annually. The gas makes up 18.2 ppm of the atmosphere by volume. Linde also says it will upgrade neon purification and distribution capabilities at several locations.
