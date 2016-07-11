Melvin L. Potts, 94, died on March 30 in Frontenac, Kan.
“Mel was born on July 19, 1921, in Lewellen, Neb., the son of Henry and Haley (Braden) Potts. They moved to Green River, Wyo., in 1924, and Mel graduated from high school in 1939. He entered the Marine Corps in 1941, served in the South Pacific, and was discharged as a master technical sergeant. He was a tenured faculty member at Pittsburg State University from 1963 to 1986 and at retirement was designated as chairperson and professor emeritus of the chemistry department. He was very proud of 60 years of membership and service in ACS. He was an outstanding teacher and administrator and made a positive impact on many students.”—Thomas Potts, son
Most recent title: chair of the chemistry department, Pittsburg State University
Education: B.Sc., chemistry, 1954, M.Sc., chemistry, 1957, Kansas State Teachers College (now Pittsburg State University); Ph.D., chemistry, Colorado State University, 1963
Survivors: wife, Doris Potts, and sons, James and Thomas
