Materials

N-heterocyclic carbenes aminate silicon surfaces

Amine and aminal substituents could prove useful for modifying the electronic properties of silicon surfaces

by Stu Borman
July 11, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 28
A synthetic approach based on N-heterocyclic carbenes provides a way to covalently link amines and aminals in close proximity to silicon surfaces. The technique could be useful for modulating the electronic properties of silicon chips used in the semiconductor industry.Jeremiah A. Johnson of Massachusetts Institute of Technology and coworkers developed the strategy in which they functionalize silicon by inserting the persistent carbene into Si–H surface bonds (J. Am. Chem. Soc. 2016, DOI: 10.1021/jacs.6b04962). Silicon chips could already be aminated in other ways. But the carbene-insertion technique is the first to attach amine groups only one carbon away from the surface, rather than through a typically long spacer group. A one-carbon separation positions nitrogen close enough to the silicon surface to modify how readily electrons can escape, potentially easing customization for specific microelectronics applications. In addition, the well-controlled reactivity of carbenes reduces problematic side-reactions, and the technique derivatizes surfaces with better site-selectivity than some existing amine-insertion techniques. Johnson says his group plans to investigate the performance of these novel carbene-derived monolayers on silicon in solar cells and to explore substrates beyond silicon.

Reaction scheme shows aminocarbene insertion of nitrogen groups one carbon away from silicon surfaces.
Carbene insertion of amines and aminals just one carbon away from silicon could ease how researchers tune the properties of semiconductors; Z= NR or CR2, R = organic group.
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

Chemical & Engineering News
Chemical & Engineering News
