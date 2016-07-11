Raymond E. Counsell, 85, died on March 21 in Bonita Springs, Fla.
“At the age of 10 years, Ray was hired as a delivery boy for a local pharmacy. Upon graduation from high school, the minister of his church recommended to his parents that their son attend university. In 1963, Ray was recruited to the University of Michigan to establish a new program in radiopharmaceuticals for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Ray was awarded a research professorship from the American Cancer Society, which provided funds for his support and research expenses. His laboratory gave rise to numerous agents subsequently used for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Ray was active in the American Chemical Society, including serving as chair of the Division of Medicinal Chemistry. Ray was a wonderful role model, and he had a great sense of humor. He loved his family dearly.”—Cathy Martin, daughter
Most recent title: professor of chemistry, University of Michigan
Education: B.S., pharmacy, University of British Columbia, 1953; Ph.D., medicinal chemistry and organic chemistry, University of Minnesota, Twin Cities, 1957
Survivors: wife, Liz; daughter, Cathy Martin; sons, Steve and Ron; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren
