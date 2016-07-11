Re: Tickled by helium

In the wake of recurrent helium shortages, scientists recently uncovered new reserves of the noble gas in Tanzania (C&EN, July 4, page 12). News of the discovery amused C&EN’s online readers.
Probably cheaper than mining the sun. Told my three-year-old the sun makes helium, and now she wants to go there to stock up to reinflate her “broken birthday balloons.”
Michael Fulton via Facebook
And clowns everywhere around the world can breathe a sigh of relief.
Paul Hamilton via Facebook
