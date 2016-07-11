Takeda inks two development pacts

Takeda Pharmaceuticals will work with Belgium’s TiGenix to develop the latter’s stem cell therapy for Crohn’s disease outside the U.S. TiGenix will receive an up-front payment of $28 million, as well as potential milestone and royalty payments. Takeda also will invest $11 million in the Belgian firm. Separately, Takeda is forming a partnership with Altos Therapeutics to develop Altos’s ATC-1906, an oral dopamine D2/D3 receptor antagonist, for the treatment of gastroparesis. The agreement gives Takeda an exclusive option to acquire Altos through Phase I development of the drug.
