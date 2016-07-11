Vertex and Moderna pursue mRNA for CF

Vertex Pharmaceuticals and Moderna Therapeutics are joining to research Moderna’s mRNA technology for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. Vertex, which markets two CF medicines, will pay Moderna $20 million in cash and invest an equal amount in the biotech firm. Vertex could pay future milestones of up to $275 million. Moderna struck a $200 million mRNA vaccine deal with Merck & Co. late last month. It raised $450 million from investors last year.
