William Horton Pasfield, 91, died on Jan. 16 in Altamonte Springs, Fla.
“Bill loved teaching, yet his interests went beyond the classroom. He loved hiking the Adirondacks, sailing on the Great South Bay, and white-water rafting. Everywhere he went, his camera was clicking away. His family shared in the adventures (he took up scuba diving when he was 65), and his photography keeps those memories alive.”—Terry Pasfield, daughter
Most recent title: professor of chemistry, St. John’s University, in New York City
Education: B.S., chemistry, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, 1948; Ph.D., chemistry thermodynamics, University of Connecticut, 1955
Survivors: daughters, Bonnie and Terry; sons, Robert, Bruce, and David; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren
