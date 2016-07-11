William M. (Mickey) Haynes

Mickey Haynes, 73, died on Feb. 25 in Boulder, Colo.
“Haynes joined what was then the National Bureau of Standards (now the National Institute of Standards & Technology) in 1970 as a National Research Council Postdoctoral Associate after completing his Ph.D. He developed novel approaches and instrumentation for measurements of both transport and thermodynamic properties of fluids. He was a fellow of the American Physical Society and received many awards, but mainly, he was a superb mentor and leader in the thermophysics community. Since retiring from NIST, he served as editor-in-chief of the ‘CRC Handbook of Chemistry and Physics’ since 2010 (91st edition).”—Thomas J. Bruno, colleague at NIST
Most recent title: editor-in-chief, “CRC Handbook of Chemistry and Physics”
Education: B.S., physics, 1965, M.S., physics, 1967, Ph.D., physics, 1970, University of Virginia
Survivors: wife, Toni; son, Michael; and one grandchild
