The 18th International Carbohydrate Symposium (ICS) will take place in New Orleans on July 17–21.
Held every two years, this meeting is held under the auspices of the International Carbohydrate Organization with support from the American Chemical Society’s Division of Carbohydrate Chemistry, its Division of Cellulose & Renewable Materials, and its Louisiana Section. The meeting will focus on cutting-edge glycoscience research, highlighting advances in the science and technologies of the glycosciences.
Information about registration and accommodations as well as up-to-date program details can be found on the meeting website, ics-2016.org.
