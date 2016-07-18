Advertisement

July 18, 2016 Cover

Volume 94, Issue 29

From its exotic origins to its revival as a potential antiaging compound, rapamycin continues to fascinate

Volume 94 | Issue 29
Food Ingredients

Rapamycin’s Secrets Unearthed

From its exotic origins to its revival as a potential antiaging compound, rapamycin continues to fascinate

How Slack-ing helps chemists manage their labs

A messaging app called Slack is helping academic research groups communicate more effectively

Turn shrimp into vegetarians? It could solve aquaculture’s sustainability problem

Novel amino and fatty acid feed additives promise to remove wild fish from the diet of farmed ones

  • Physical Chemistry

    Juno set to explore Jupiter

    After entering orbit around the gas giant, the craft readies to study Jupiter’s core and atmosphere

  • Business

    C&EN profiles Ingevity, a new player in the chemical industry

    Spun off on its own, company that upgrades the paper industry’s waste has more ways to grow, CEO says

  • Business

    Merck to cut jobs in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, expand in Massachusetts

    Discovery and early development chemists most impacted by shake-up

Science Concentrates

Synthesis

Plenty of nitrogen to go around

Chemists make and purify an elusive all-nitrogen aromatic ring

Business & Policy Concentrates

