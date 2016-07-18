2016 ACS Fellows

The American Chemical Society has named 57 members as ACS Fellows. The new fellows will be feted at the society’s fall national meeting in Philadelphia this August.
The fellows program began in 2009 as a way to recognize and honor ACS members for outstanding achievements in and contributions to science, the profession, and ACS. “While the ACS Fellows designation is a great honor for the recipients, it is a small measure of our gratitude for their dedicated service to chemistry,” says ACS President Donna Nelson.
Nominations for the 2017 class of ACS Fellows will open in the first quarter of next year. Additional information about the program, including a list of fellows named in earlier years, is available at www.acs.org/fellows.
Aldos C. Barefoot
DuPont Crop Protection
Lisa Saunders Baugh
ExxonMobil Research & Engineering
Raymond A. Baylouny
Fairleigh Dickinson University, Florham (emeritus)
Carolyn R. Bertozzi
Stanford University and Howard Hughes Medical Institute
Michael A. Bevan
Johns Hopkins University
Mary K. Carroll
Union College
George Christou
University of Florida
Luis A. Colón
University at Buffalo, SUNY
Steven A. Corcelli
University of Notre Dame
Ferenc Darvas
ThalesNano
Gregory M. Ferrence
Illinois State University
Allan M. Ford
Monsanto (retired)
Micheal W. Fultz
West Virginia State University
Kent S. Gates
University of Missouri
Scott R. Goode
University of South Carolina
Robert J. Hamers
University of Wisconsin, Madison
Sharon L. Haynie
DuPont
Andrew M. Herring
Colorado School of Mines
Thomas B. Higgins
Harold Washington College
Ann H. Hunt
Eli Lilly & Co. (retired)
Mick Hurrey
SteadyMed Therapeutics
Judith Iriarte-Gross
Middle Tennessee State University
Lauren S. Jackson
U.S. Food & Drug Administration, Center for Food Safety & Applied Nutrition
Silvia S. Jurisson
University of Missouri, Columbia
Richard B. Kaner
University of California, Los Angeles
Valerie J. Kuck
Bell Laboratories, Lucent Technologies (retired)
Christine Landry-Coltrain
Eastman Kodak
Matthew L. Lynch
Procter & Gamble
Jonathan P. Mathews
Pennsylvania State University
Brian Christopher Meadows
Ballard Spahr LLP
Kim M. Morehouse
U.S. Food & Drug Administration
James S. Nowick
University of California, Irvine
Teri W. Odom
Northwestern University
Keith H. Pannell
University of Texas, El Paso
J. Kenneth Poggenburg Jr.
Neoprobe Corp. (retired)
Barbara A. Reisner
James Madison University
Susan D. Richardson
University of South Carolina
David P. Rotella
Montclair State University
Joan M. Sabourin
Delta College (emeritus)
Melanie S. Sanford
University of Michigan
Terence E. Say
Say Consulting LLC
Wilbur D. Shults
Oak Ridge National Laboratory (emeritus)
Steven J. Sibener
University of Chicago
Carlos Simmerling
Stony Brook University, SUNY
Maurice Ray Smith
AkzoNobel
Christopher L. Soles
National Institute of Standards & Technology
James N. Spencer
Franklin & Marshall College (emeritus)
Michael A. Stemniski
University of Delaware
Robert G. (Bob) Syvret
Arkema
Joseph S. Thrasher
Clemson University
Dean C. Webster
North Dakota State University
Thomas J. Wenzel
Bates College
Tracy C. Williamson
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
Ellen J. Yezierski
Miami University
Sandra K Young
U.S. Army Research, Development & Engineering Command
Xi Zhang
Tsinghua University
Hong-Cai Zhou
Texas A&M University
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter