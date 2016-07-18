Advertisement

People

2016 ACS Fellows

by Linda Wang
July 18, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 29
Most Popular in People

The American Chemical Society has named 57 members as ACS Fellows. The new fellows will be feted at the society’s fall national meeting in Philadelphia this August.

The fellows program began in 2009 as a way to recognize and honor ACS members for outstanding achievements in and contributions to science, the profession, and ACS. “While the ACS Fellows designation is a great honor for the recipients, it is a small measure of our gratitude for their dedicated service to chemistry,” says ACS President Donna Nelson.

Nominations for the 2017 class of ACS Fellows will open in the first quarter of next year. Additional information about the program, including a list of fellows named in earlier years, is available at www.acs.org/fellows.

Aldos C. Barefoot
DuPont Crop Protection

Lisa Saunders Baugh
ExxonMobil Research & Engineering

Raymond A. Baylouny
Fairleigh Dickinson University, Florham (emeritus)

Carolyn R. Bertozzi
Stanford University and Howard Hughes Medical Institute

Michael A. Bevan
Johns Hopkins University

Mary K. Carroll
Union College

George Christou
University of Florida

Luis A. Colón
University at Buffalo, SUNY

Steven A. Corcelli
University of Notre Dame

Ferenc Darvas
ThalesNano

Gregory M. Ferrence
Illinois State University

Allan M. Ford
Monsanto (retired)

Micheal W. Fultz
West Virginia State University

Kent S. Gates
University of Missouri

Scott R. Goode
University of South Carolina

Robert J. Hamers
University of Wisconsin, Madison

Sharon L. Haynie
DuPont

Andrew M. Herring
Colorado School of Mines

Thomas B. Higgins
Harold Washington College

Ann H. Hunt
Eli Lilly & Co. (retired)

Mick Hurrey
SteadyMed Therapeutics

Judith Iriarte-Gross
Middle Tennessee State University

Lauren S. Jackson
U.S. Food & Drug Administration, Center for Food Safety & Applied Nutrition

Silvia S. Jurisson
University of Missouri, Columbia

Richard B. Kaner
University of California, Los Angeles

Valerie J. Kuck
Bell Laboratories, Lucent Technologies (retired)

Christine Landry-Coltrain
Eastman Kodak

Matthew L. Lynch
Procter & Gamble

Jonathan P. Mathews
Pennsylvania State University

Brian Christopher Meadows
Ballard Spahr LLP

Kim M. Morehouse
U.S. Food & Drug Administration

James S. Nowick
University of California, Irvine

Teri W. Odom
Northwestern University

Keith H. Pannell
University of Texas, El Paso

J. Kenneth Poggenburg Jr.
Neoprobe Corp. (retired)

Barbara A. Reisner
James Madison University

Susan D. Richardson
University of South Carolina

David P. Rotella
Montclair State University

Joan M. Sabourin
Delta College (emeritus)

Melanie S. Sanford
University of Michigan

Terence E. Say
Say Consulting LLC

Wilbur D. Shults
Oak Ridge National Laboratory (emeritus)

Steven J. Sibener
University of Chicago

Carlos Simmerling
Stony Brook University, SUNY

Maurice Ray Smith
AkzoNobel

Christopher L. Soles
National Institute of Standards & Technology

James N. Spencer
Franklin & Marshall College (emeritus)

Michael A. Stemniski
University of Delaware

Robert G. (Bob) Syvret
Arkema

Joseph S. Thrasher
Clemson University

Dean C. Webster
North Dakota State University

Thomas J. Wenzel
Bates College

Tracy C. Williamson
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

Ellen J. Yezierski
Miami University

Sandra K Young
U.S. Army Research, Development & Engineering Command

Xi Zhang
Tsinghua University

Hong-Cai Zhou
Texas A&M University

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

