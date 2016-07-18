ACS explores potential collaborations with Cuba

On June 29, ACS hosted a panel with Cuban dignitaries to discuss ways to collaborate on science and higher education. C&EN Editor-in-Chief Bibiana Campos Seijo (far left) moderated the discussion. The panelists included (second from left to right) Dionisio Zaldívar Silva of the University of Havana; Luis Alberto Montero-Cabrera of the Cuban Chemical Society; Vaughan Turekian of the U.S. Department of State; Carlos Rodríguez Castellanos of the Cuban Academy of Sciences; Kathleen Larmett, executive director of the National Council of University Research Administrators; and Luis Echegoyen, Robert A. Welch Chair Professor of Chemistry at the University of Texas, El Paso. With them is ACS Immediate Past-President Diane Grob Schmidt (far right).
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter