Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

July 18, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 29
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Pilot Chemical has acquired Liquid Minerals Group, a Texas-based maker of magnesium carboxylate and sulfonate fuel additives. Pilot, which calls itself the world’s largest producer of disulfonates, says the purchase will extend opportunities for its surfactants and antimicrobial businesses.

Monsanto has signed a multiyear agreement to supply DuPont with a low-volatility dicamba herbicide formulation for use in the U.S. and Canada. The herbicide is intended for farmers planting Monsanto’s Roundup Ready Xtend soybeans, which are genetically modified to tolerate dicamba and glyphosate.

Siluria Technologies has completed a Series E round of financing, raising more than $45 million. The funding round’s lead investor was Saudi Arabia’s National Petrochemical Industrial Co. San Francisco-based Siluria is developing methane-to-ethylene technology.

Merck KGaA has signed a deal enabling it to offer its customers PCAS’s range of 38 biodegradable polymers for sustained release of small-molecule and select peptide drugs. Under the agreement, Merck becomes the sole global distributor for the French firm’s Expansorb brand of polymers.

Evotec, the German pharma services firm, will work with the nonprofit Antibiotic Research UK on treating antibiotic-resistant infections. They will seek “resistance breakers” that can help restore the utility of existing antibiotics. Work will be done at Evotec sites in England and France.

Apax Partners, a U.K.-based private equity firm, has acquired two European generic drug companies: Spain’s Invent Farma and Germany’s Neuraxpharm. Apax says it seeks to consolidate the European generics market.

Sorrento Therapeutics and the French drugmaker Servier are joining to develop cancer treatments using Sorrento’s anti-PD-1 antibody STI-A1110. Servier will pay Sorrento $28 million up front and potentially more in milestones.

Bayer and X-Chem have expanded a pact to give Bayer greater access to X-Chem’s DEX drug discovery engine, which is based on a library of more than 120 billion molecules. Founded in 2009, X-Chem uses iterative combinatorial synthesis to generate its molecules.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Syngenta and Ginkgo Bioworks partner for biologicals
Novartis puts another $180 million into peptide-drug conjugate deal
Enko raises $70 million for new pesticides

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE