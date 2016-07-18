Celgene, others back start-up Sapience

Sapience Therapeutics has raised $22.5 million in a Series A financing round lead by Eshelman Ventures and including Celgene, TaiAn Technologies, and Healthlink Capital. Sapience is based on ST-36, a peptide-based drug that was licensed from Columbia University. Sapience says ST-36 selectively targets a protein that promotes the growth of many types of tumors. Its initial target is glioblastoma, a brain cancer.
