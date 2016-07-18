Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Congrats, #2016ChemGrad!

by Linda Wang
July 18, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 29
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Eleanor Castracane
A graduation cap that reads, "We're graduating! 2016"
Credit: Courtesy of Eleanor Castracane

This summer, a new crop of chemistry and chemical engineering graduates are earning their degrees, with some continuing on their educational journeys and others embarking on new and exciting careers. To celebrate this milestone, various ACS offices and divisions teamed up to ask 2016 chemistry and chemical engineering graduates to share their graduation photos on social media using the hashtag #2016ChemGrad.

From May 1 to June 22, 60 graduates embraced the project, and ACS randomly selected a winner, who received various prizes, such as a $50 Visa gift card and tchotchkes from ACS. The recipient was Ghenwa El Habta, who just earned a B.S. in chemistry from American University of Beirut. Congratulations to all! 

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Ghenwa El Habta
Ghenwa El Habta, B.S. in chemistry from American University of Beirut.
Immediate plans: Teaching chemistry at a secondary school for two years and then applying to graduate school in chemistry.
Photo of Ghenwa El Habta.
Credit: Courtesy of Ghenwa El Habta
Ghenwa El Habta, B.S. in chemistry from American University of Beirut.
Immediate plans: Teaching chemistry at a secondary school for two years and then applying to graduate school in chemistry.
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Alexa Villasenor
Alexa Villasenor, B.A. in chemistry from the University of San Diego.
Future plans: Working for Genalyte in San Diego.
Photo of Alexa Villasenor.
Credit: Courtesy of Alexa Villasenor
Alexa Villasenor, B.A. in chemistry from the University of San Diego.
Future plans: Working for Genalyte in San Diego.
Photo of Gloria de la Garza.
Credit: Courtesy of Gloria de la Garza
Gloria de la Garza (center),B.S. in chemistry from Valdosta State University. With her are classmates Jake Croft (left) and Jesse Wayson, who both earned B.S. degrees in biology, minoring in chemistry.
De la Garza’s next stop: Working as aFlorida Agricultural Science & Technology fellow for the Florida Department of Agriculture. After that, she plans to go to graduate school in analytical chemistry.
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Eleanor Castracane
Alyssa Curcie (left), B.S. in chemistry from Stony Brook University, SUNY.
Eleanor Castracane, B.S. in chemistry from Stony Brook University.
Curcie’s next stop: Starting an internship at New York University on the road to become a physician assistant. Afterward, she will apply to graduate programs to become a physician assistant.
Castracane’s immediate plans: Continuing on to earn a master’s degree in chemistry from Stony Brook University.
Photo of Eleanor Castracane and Alyssa Curcie.
Credit: Courtesy of Eleanor Castracane
Alyssa Curcie (left), B.S. in chemistry from Stony Brook University, SUNY.
Eleanor Castracane, B.S. in chemistry from Stony Brook University.
Curcie’s next stop: Starting an internship at New York University on the road to become a physician assistant. Afterward, she will apply to graduate programs to become a physician assistant.
Castracane’s immediate plans: Continuing on to earn a master’s degree in chemistry from Stony Brook University.
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Kevin Dao
Kevin Dao, B.S. in biochemistry and in microbiology from Mississippi State University.
Immediate plans: Attending graduate school at the University of Central Arkansas in the College Student Personnel Services & Administration program. He plans to pursue a career in student affairs and university housing.
Photo of Kevin Dao.
Credit: Courtesy of Kevin Dao
Kevin Dao, B.S. in biochemistry and in microbiology from Mississippi State University.
Immediate plans: Attending graduate school at the University of Central Arkansas in the College Student Personnel Services & Administration program. He plans to pursue a career in student affairs and university housing.
Photo of Isaiah Speight.
Credit: Courtesy of Isaiah Speight
Isaiah Speight, B.S. in chemistry from Norfolk State University.
Next stop: Starting a Ph.D. program in chemistry at Vanderbilt University.
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Julianna Sacco
Julianna Sacco, B.S. in biochemistry from La Roche College.
Next stop: Working as a quality assurance technician. She plans to pursue a master’s degree in food science.
Photo of Julianna Sacco.
Credit: Courtesy of Julianna Sacco
Julianna Sacco, B.S. in biochemistry from La Roche College.
Next stop: Working as a quality assurance technician. She plans to pursue a master’s degree in food science.
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Olivia Fiebig
Olivia Fiebig, B.S. in chemistry and B.A. in physics from Rowan University.
Immediate plans: Attending graduate school at MIT, where she is pursuing a Ph.D. in physical chemistry.
Photo of Olivia Fiebig.
Credit: Courtesy of Olivia Fiebig
Olivia Fiebig, B.S. in chemistry and B.A. in physics from Rowan University.
Immediate plans: Attending graduate school at MIT, where she is pursuing a Ph.D. in physical chemistry.
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Emily Oshita
Emily Oshita, B.S. in chemistry from Fayetteville State University.
Immediate plans: Working for the chemistry and physics department at Fayetteville State University managing the flipped learning program. In the future, she plans to pursue a Ph.D. in chemical education.
Photo of Emily Oshita.
Credit: Courtesy of Emily Oshita
Emily Oshita, B.S. in chemistry from Fayetteville State University.
Immediate plans: Working for the chemistry and physics department at Fayetteville State University managing the flipped learning program. In the future, she plans to pursue a Ph.D. in chemical education.
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Rachael Coleman
Rachael Coleman, B.S. in chemistry and in molecular biology from the University of Wyoming.
Next step: Attending graduate school at Cornell University, where she is pursuing a Ph.D. in inorganic chemistry.
Photo of Rachael Coleman.
Credit: Courtesy of Rachael Coleman
Rachael Coleman, B.S. in chemistry and in molecular biology from the University of Wyoming.
Next step: Attending graduate school at Cornell University, where she is pursuing a Ph.D. in inorganic chemistry.

To see more graduation photos, visit cenm.ag/chemgrad2016.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

ACS Scholars announced for 2018
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
From Lego Grad Student, a little stress relief
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Grad school, in students' own words

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE