Frederick Mong, 82, died on Jan. 10 in Silver Lake, Ohio.
“He was a longtime volunteer with Western Reserve Hospital, a member of the Silver Lake-Stow Garden Club, and an avid hiker. He enjoyed watching sports, golfing, fishing, and he loved his cats.”—Charles Kausch, colleague
Most recent title: analytical group manager, GenCorp (now Aerojet Rocketdyne)
Education: B.S., chemistry, Grove City College; M.S., analytical chemistry, Michigan State University
Survivors: daughter, Sharon, and son, Steven
