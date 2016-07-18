Inpria to scale up EUV photoresists

The electronic materials start-up Inpria plans to build a facility in Corvallis, Ore., to manufacture its metal oxide-based photoresists. Developed in Oregon State University’s chemistry department, the resists are intended to be used with extreme UV lithography to create computer chip circuit lines less than 7 nm wide. The company says it will pay for the plant by tapping into $10 million it raised from investors earlier this year.
