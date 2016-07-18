Invista will close a nylon plant

As part of a restructuring of its nylon business, the fibers and polymers maker Invista plans to end nylon 6,6 polymer production at its Chattanooga, Tenn., facility and consolidate North American production at what it says are more competitive plants in Camden, S.C., and Kingston, Ontario. The company says it has yet to determine the impact of the shutdown on other operations at the Chattanooga facility, which employs about 300 people. One of those operations is a nylon compounding plant that the company opened in 2013.
