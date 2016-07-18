John G. Verkade, 81, died on April 6 in Ames, Iowa.
“During John’s 53-year career at Iowa State University, beginning in 1960, his collaborations with 25 bachelor’s, 18 master’s, and 37 Ph.D. students and 60 postdoctoral researchers resulted in five books, 21 patents, and 428 papers. He is perhaps best known for his synthesis of Verkade’s superbase, a catalyst for a wide variety of reactions. He won many awards, served on the ACS Board of Directors, and was chair of the editorial board of C&EN and the ACS Publications, Grants & Awards, and CAS Services Committees. For years, his trumpet fanfares convened ACS Council meetings.”—Charlene Verkade, wife
Most recent title: University Professor, department of chemistry, Iowa State University
Education: B.S., chemistry, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, 1956; M.A., chemistry, Harvard University, 1957; Ph.D., inorganic chemistry, UIUC, 1960
Survivors: wife, Charlene; daughters, Elaine and Cyndi; and son, Geoffrey
