Joseph F. Bunnett, 93, died on May 23, 2015, in Santa Cruz, Calif.
“Joe Bunnett was an internationally renowned physical organic chemist best known for his seminal work on the mechanisms of nucleophilic aromatic substitution reactions. He received numerous awards from scientific societies, including the 1992 James Flack Norris Award in Physical Organic Chemistry. He was one of the pioneer builders of the newly created campus of the University of California, Santa Cruz, and its chemistry department. He was also an outstanding teacher and mentor.”—Claude F. Bernasconi, former student and colleague
Most recent title: emeritus professor of chemistry, University of California, Santa Cruz
Education: B.S., chemistry, Reed College, 1942; Ph.D., chemistry, University of Rochester, 1945
Survivors: son, Alfred, and two grandsons
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter