Louis A. Joó, 83, died on Nov. 19, 2014, in Johnson City, Tenn.
“In 1956, when the Soviet Union invaded Hungary to crush the revolution and impose communism, Louis and his wife, Eva, immigrated to the U.S., sponsored by the American Academy of Sciences. While at Great Lakes Carbon, he earned more than 100 patents in graphite and carbon fiber technology. His true passion, however, was his family. He loved taking his family abroad for pleasure, education, and visits with family overseas. His knowledge of literature, music, art, and museums was vast, along with his collection of souvenirs from museums the world over.”—Eva Joó, wife
Most recent title: vice president of R&D, Great Lakes Carbon
Education: M.S., chemical engineering, 1956, Golden Diploma Award, 2006, University of Pannonia (previously Veszprém University of Chemical Engineering)
Survivors: wife, Eva; sons, Louis Jr. and Tom; and one grandson
