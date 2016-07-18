Marshall Phillips, 83, died on March 25 in Glen Mills, Pa.
“Marshall was awarded an ACS fellowship in 2013 and was a 50-plus-year active member. He was an associate editor of the Journal of Agricultural & Food Chemistry for many years, and he organized a biotechnology secretariat in 1986. He served as a division chair and councilor and served on many committees and on the journal’s advisory board. Marshall was an avid gardener, Creole cook, and published poet.”—Dorothy Phillips, wife
Most recent title: research chemist, U.S. Department of Agriculture National Animal Disease Center
Education: B.A., biology, Yankton College, 1957; M.A., organic chemistry, University of South Dakota, 1959; Ph.D., biochemistry, University of Kansas, 1964
Survivors: wife, Dorothy, and three daughters
