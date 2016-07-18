Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

New technique images amyloid-β plaques in the brain in 3-D

Shapes of Alzheimer’s plaques differ in mice and people

by Michael Torrice
July 18, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 29
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Thomas Liebmann/Rockefeller University
A new imaging method produced these three-dimensional images of amyloid-β plaques from mouse brains.
Three-dimensional renderings of amyloid plaques in mouse brains.
Credit: Thomas Liebmann/Rockefeller University
A new imaging method produced these three-dimensional images of amyloid-β plaques from mouse brains.

Although amyloid-β plaques are one of the hallmarks of Alzheimer’s disease, scientists still don’t know what triggers the formation of the peptide clumps or what they do to surrounding brain tissue. A new technique that produces three-dimensional images of such plaques in mouse and human brains could help researchers start to answer those questions, say the method’s developers (Cell Rep. 2016, DOI: 10.1016/j.celrep.2016.06.060). To produce such images, Marc Flajolet of Rockefeller University and coworkers start by staining the amyloid plaques using either antibodies or small-molecule dyes. Then they treat the brain tissue with a series of organic solvents to remove lipids, making the tissue transparent. Finally, light-sheet microscopy allows the researchers to image the entire sample over a couple hours, by snapping photos of individual planes of the tissue as they go. Although plaques in mouse brains were fairly uniform in size and mostly spherical, human plaques appeared more varied, with some large, complex shapes. Flajolet now aims to investigate whether variations in plaque shape correspond to differences in disease progression in patients. Also, by staining blood vessels, other brain features, and various types of cells, the researchers hope to better understand the environment around plaques as they form.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE