Re: GMO labeling

On July 7, the Senate passed legislation to establish a national standard for labeling foods that contain genetically modified organisms (GMOs). C&EN’s online readers weighed in.
Such labels communicate no substantive information on the nutritional value, content, or environmental or economic impact of the product. They only tell you some subset of modern breeding methods was used on some ancestors of some organisms from which the ingredients of the product were derived. They serve purely to scaremonger.
Daniel O. Broin via Facebook
I think this is great. Other countries do this, and it’s about time the U.S. got on board. Although I don’t personally think we have too much to worry about when it comes to consuming GMOs, I still think we as consumers have a right to know what we are putting in our bodies.
Diana Lynn T. via Facebook
Just turn the scare tactic around. It should read, “Proudly produced with genetic engineering in an effort to end world hunger!”
Monte Carlo via Facebook
