Solvay joins UAE for composites venture

Solvay is upgrading its partnership with Mubadala, the investment arm of the government of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, into a joint venture that will manufacture composites for the Boeing 777X airliner. Mubadala is working to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s aerospace industry; it owns Strata Manufacturing, a composite parts company. Boeing has committed to buying the joint venture’s carbon fiber preimpregnated composites starting in 2021.
