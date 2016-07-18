Advertisement

Materials

Strain-induced color changes in biomimetic materials

Microscopic cracks and folds reversibly alter appearance of polymer-based hybrids

by Mitch Jacoby
July 18, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 29
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Luyi Sun/U Connecticut
The color of the fluorescence emitted by this mechanochromic material changes reversibly as it is stretched by several millimeters and released (right) because of the formation of micrometer-sized cracks and folds (left).
Images of material changing colors as it is stretched and released.
Credit: Luyi Sun/U Connecticut
The color of the fluorescence emitted by this mechanochromic material changes reversibly as it is stretched by several millimeters and released (right) because of the formation of micrometer-sized cracks and folds (left).

Taking a clue from jellyfish and squids that quickly alter their appearance via muscle-controlled morphology changes in their bodies’ surface structures, researchers have designed polymeric materials that change appearance reversibly in response to mechanically induced folds and deformations (Nat. Commun. 2016, DOI: 10.1038/ncomms11802). The animals exploit their color-changing abilities for camouflage and safety purposes. Scientists could use the new synthetic materials for those applications or as mechanical sensors, optical switches, and color-changing smart windows. The researchers, led by Luyi Sun of the University of Connecticut, made several types of so-called mechanochromic materials by depositing a transparent rigid film made from polyvinyl alcohol and a silicate compound on a flexible polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS) substrate. Stretching the simple bilayer material by 40% changes its appearance markedly yet reversibly from transparent to opaque. The optical changes result from stretch-induced microscopic cracks and folds that trap and scatter light. The team varied the material design to induce other optical effects. For example, they bonded an ultraviolet-shielding film to PDMS doped with a variety of fluorophores. Stretches and strains as small as 5% caused these materials to quickly change colors or change from nonluminescent to highly luminescent.

Colorful

Stretching this polymeric hybrid material by several millimeters and releasing it induces a range of reversible color changes. Credit: Luyi Sun/U Connecticut

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
