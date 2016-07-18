Toyota group firm invests in Anellotech

Anellotech, a Pearl River, N.Y.-based start-up, has disclosed receiving funding from Toyota Tsusho, a member of the Toyota Group, to develop its biobased aromatics technology. Anellotech is using funds from Toyota Tsusho and other investors to complete installation of a development and testing facility in Silsbee, Texas. Anellotech’s catalytic technology produces benzene, toluene, and xylenes from nonfood biomass. Toyota Tsusho is interested in converting the aromatics into biobased polyester packaging.
