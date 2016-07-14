Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Wireless badges sense hazardous chemicals

Device uses nanotubes immersed in an ionic liquid

by Bethany Halford
July 14, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 29
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Joseph Azzarelli
A smartphone scans a new chemical hazard badge developed at MIT.
A smartphone scans a new chemical hazard badge.
Credit: Joseph Azzarelli
A smartphone scans a new chemical hazard badge developed at MIT.

A new wireless hazard badge detects certain dangerous compounds at parts-per-billion levels and warns people of their exposure to these chemicals via smartphone. The inexpensive, battery-free device could find use in chemistry labs and in military settings.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology chemists Timothy M. Swager, Rong Zhu, and Joseph M. Azzarelli developed the device by modifying commercially available near-field communication tags, smart chips that can communicate with cell phones. They added a chemiresistor, made of single-walled carbon nanotubes immersed in an ionic liquid, to the tags (Angew. Chem. Int. Ed. 2016, DOI: 10.1002/anie.201604431).

When electrophilic molecules that are chemical warfare simulants hit the ionic liquid coating the conductive nanotubes, the molecules become hydrolyzed, Swager explains. The associated change in resistance in the tag can be detected via a mobile phone. In tests with the nerve agent simulant diethyl chlorophosphate, the MIT researchers showed they were able to detect various levels of exposure to the chemical—from low to moderate to hazardous—over time.

“Today’s cell phones employ more than a dozen sensors for various functions, including detecting light, magnetic field, temperature, acceleration, pressure, and sound waves. But they are all physical sensors,” notes N. J. Tao, director of the Center for Bioelectronics & Biosensors at Arizona State University. “Low-cost and miniaturized chemical sensors, like the one demonstrated by the Swager group, have a huge potential to expand mobile devices beyond tracking of our heart rate or how many steps we walk.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

New lateral flow tests give quantitative data
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Electrochemical ring senses chemical threats
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nanomaterial Sensors Detect Traces Of Explosives

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE