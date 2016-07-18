After talks, Bayer raises takeover offer for Monsanto

After engaging in private talks with Monsanto, Bayer has raised its takeover offer for the St. Louis-based firm by $3.00 to $125 per share, bringing the offer’s total value to about $65 billion. Bayer says it has addressed Monsanto’s questions about financing and regulatory matters. Bayer is also offering to pay $1.5 billion if the deal is canceled for antitrust reasons. Monsanto says it will review the proposal. The offer was revealed hours after a Bloomberg article reported that Monsanto is in talks with BASF, possibly about acquiring BASF’s agrochemicals business.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter