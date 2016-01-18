British Airways Drops Biofuels Plan

British Airways has ended a partnership with Solena Fuels, begun in 2012, to make biobased jet fuel from municipal solid waste. The airline originally planned to spend $500 million in a 10-year offtake agreement for the renewable fuel. It blames the cancellation on falling oil prices, lack of policy support in the U.K. for renewable jet fuel, and Solena’s inability to raise the money needed to build the facility. British Airways “is currently speaking to other companies to develop waste-derived biofuel projects,” a spokesman says. The European Union requires airlines to account for CO2 emissions as part of its carbon trading scheme.
