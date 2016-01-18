Advertisement

January 18, 2016 Cover

Volume 94, Issue 3

National elections might mean hurry up and wait for congressional action, but many regulations are pending

Cover image:

Full Article
Volume 94 | Issue 3
All Issues

Environment

U.S. SCIENCE POLICY OUTLOOK 2016

National elections might mean hurry up and wait for congressional action, but many regulations are pending

251st ACS National Meeting

Program: Events, classes, and general information for the March 13–17 meeting.

What’s The Best Way To Make Green Cleaning Products?

Ingredient suppliers see more than one road to environmentally friendly products

  • Materials

    How Platelet Disguises Could Aid Drug Delivery

    Drug-loaded particles coated with natural platelet membranes target cancer cells and pathogens

  • Environment

    How Outsiders Are Helping China’s Vinyl Industry Kick The Mercury Habit

    New processes could spur a phaseout of mercury catalysts in Chinese polyvinyl chloride production

  • Analytical Chemistry

    Researchers Gain Control Over Nanoscale Structure Of Catalysts

    Custom syntheses improve catalyst performance by tuning locations of active sites

Science Concentrates

Pharmaceuticals

Throwing Away Bad Proteins

Pacifichem News: Induced protein degradation is a novel route to potential therapeutics for cancer and other conditions

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Nonstick Salt, Electrochemistry Heroes, Fishy Athletes

 

