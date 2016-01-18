U.S. SCIENCE POLICY OUTLOOK 2016

January 18, 2016 Cover
Volume 94, Issue 3
National elections might mean hurry up and wait for congressional action, but many regulations are pending
Program: Events, classes, and general information for the March 13–17 meeting.
Ingredient suppliers see more than one road to environmentally friendly products
Drug-loaded particles coated with natural platelet membranes target cancer cells and pathogens
New processes could spur a phaseout of mercury catalysts in Chinese polyvinyl chloride production
Custom syntheses improve catalyst performance by tuning locations of active sites
Pacifichem News: Induced protein degradation is a novel route to potential therapeutics for cancer and other conditions