People

Call For Papers: 90th ACS Colloid & Surface Science Symposium

by Linda Wang
January 18, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 3
The 90th ACS Colloid & Surface Science Symposium will take place on June 5–8 at Harvard University. The symposium coorganizers are David Weitz of Harvard, Joyce Wong of Boston University, and Ramanathan Nagarajan of the Army Natick Soldier RD&E Center.

The symposium will highlight advances in colloid and surface science and its intersections with diverse scientific and technological domains. Thirteen thematic technical symposia, a general papers session, and a poster session are planned. The symposium will feature plenary lectures by Françoise Brochard-Wyart of the Curie Institute and Eugenia Kumacheva of the University of Toronto.

Student posters will be eligible for the best poster award sponsored by the ACS journal Langmuir. There will also be an exhibition highlighting advances in instrumental techniques in colloid and surface science.

The final program summary will be published in C&EN in the spring; the online program will be available on May 2.

Abstracts are due March 21. To submit an abstract, visit the meeting website or ACS’s Meeting Abstracts Programming System at maps.acs.org. For more information, visit colloids2016.seas.harvard.edu.

Announcements of ACS news may be sent to acsnews.cen@acs.org.

