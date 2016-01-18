Advertisement

People

Call For Papers: CERM 2016

by Linda Wang
January 18, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 3
The 47th Central Regional Meeting will take place on May 18–21 at the Northern Kentucky Convention Center, in ­Covington.

The meeting, hosted by the ACS Cincinnati Section, will highlight “Elements & Strategies for a Better Future,” which explores advances in analytical chemistry and its intersections with diverse scientific and technological domains.

Symposia will cover biochemistry, ­medicinal and natural products chemistry, inorganic and organometallic chemistry, catalysis, organic and green chemistry, physical and computational chemistry, materials science and nanotechnology, sensors, and polymer chemistry. Two special symposia include “What Is Happening Down on the Pharm?” and “Analytical Chemistry & Its Connections to Chemical Engineering.” The meeting will also feature plenary lectures on analytical chemistry and pharmaceutical/medicinal chemistry.

The final program summary will be published in C&EN in the spring; the online program will be available on April 25.

Abstracts are due on March 14. To submit an abstract, visit the meeting website or ACS’s Meeting Abstracts Programming System at maps.acs.org. For more information, visit www.acscerm2016.org.

Announcements of ACS news may be sent to acsnews.cen@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

