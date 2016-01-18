Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Call For Papers: MARM 2016

by Linda Wang
January 18, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 3
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

MARM 2016
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Donna Moriarty/College of Mount Saint Vincent
Meeting will take place at the College of Mount Saint Vincent.
Photo of the College of Mount Saint Vincent
Credit: Donna Moriarty/College of Mount Saint Vincent
Meeting will take place at the College of Mount Saint Vincent.

Abstract submissions are being accepted for the 2016 Middle Atlantic Regional Meeting, which will be held June 9–12 at the College of Mount Saint Vincent, in Riverdale, N.Y. The meeting is being hosted by the ACS New York Section and will highlight the theme “Chemistry: Past, Present & Future.”

In addition to 50 technical symposia and a poster session, the meeting will also feature keynote speaker Ronald Breslow of Columbia University, a 125th anniversary banquet of the ACS New York Section, a Chemagination competition by high school students, and green chemistry training for high school teachers on pollution prevention in New York City schools.

The final program summary will be published in C&EN this spring; the online program will be available on May 9.

Abstracts are due on March 21. To submit an abstract, visit the meeting website or ACS’s Meeting Abstracts Programming System at maps.acs.org. For more information, visit marmacs.org/2016.

Announcements of ACS news may be sent to acsnews.cen@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Call for papers: 2024 Midwest Regional Meeting
Call for symposia: 2021 Northeast Regional Meeting
Call for papers: 2020 MWRM

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE