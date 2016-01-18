Advertisement

Policy

FASEB Issues Recommendations On Reproducibility

by Andrea Widener
January 18, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 3
The Federation of American Societies for Experimental Biology is recommending ways to improve research reproducibility. “We cannot take for granted the public’s trust in science,” says Parker B. Antin, president of FASEB, a consortium of 30 member societies. “It is time to enact policies and procedures that emphasize the tradition of rigor in research.” Reproducibility has become an increasing problem in the past few years as scientists and federal funders realized that many research findings cannot be replicated. To address the issue, FASEB called four meetings of its members, experts, and NIH representatives. The resulting report presents recommendations that are a consensus of its member societies. The report makes several suggestions for the scientific community overall. For example, research would be easier to reproduce if disciplines developed standards for describing protocols, laboratory tools, and reagents in publications and grant applications, it says. In two particularly problematic research areas—mouse models and antibodies—the report makes research recommendations for institutions and individual investigators. It also suggests actions specifically for professional societies.

