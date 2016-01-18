Advertisement

Careers

Green Chemistry Summer School Seeks Applicants

by Linda Wang
January 18, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 3
Applications are now being accepted for the 2016 American Chemical Society Summer School on Green Chemistry & Sustainable Energy.

The program will be held June 21–28 at Colorado School of Mines. The curriculum includes presentations by experts in green chemistry and sustainable energy, poster sessions, collaborative projects, and discussions on the role of science and technology in solving global sustainability challenges.

The program is open to graduate students and postdoctoral scholars studying in the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. Applicants do not need to be citizens of the countries in which they are studying. Most applicants are studying for or have earned advanced degrees in chemistry or chemical engineering, but applicants from other fields will also be considered.

The summer school is sponsored by ACS, the ACS Petroleum Research Fund, and the ACS Green Chemistry Institute. Coach-class airfare, ground transportation, shared on-campus housing, meals, and all program costs are provided to students. International attendees will be reimbursed for the costs of their visas, if needed.

For more information, visit www.acs.org/gcsummerschool. Applications are due on Jan. 29.

Announcements of ACS news may be sent to acsnews.cen@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

