Molten Salts Key To Nuclear Start-up

Terrestrial Energy, an Ontario-based nuclear reactor start-up, has raised $7 million from undisclosed investors in its first round of funding. Terrestrial is developing small-scale nuclear reactors that produce both electricity and industrial heat. Uranium is converted to liquid form by dissolving it in molten fluoride salts that also act as a coolant. The reactor does not use water or pressure, which the firm says makes it perform safely and minimizes waste. Terrestrial is developing a demonstration power plant for installation in Canada.
