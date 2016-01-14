Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Obama Emphasizes U.S. “Spirit Of Discovery”

Policy: War on cancer, clean energy revolution featured in President’s State of the Union address

by Andrea Widener
January 14, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 3
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Evan Vucci/dpa/picture-alliance/Newscom
President Obama set ambitious goals for cancer research at the State of the Union.President Obama set ambitious goals for cancer research at the State of the Union.
President Obama in front of a U.S. flag.
Credit: Evan Vucci/dpa/picture-alliance/Newscom
President Obama set ambitious goals for cancer research at the State of the Union.President Obama set ambitious goals for cancer research at the State of the Union.

Striking an optimistic tone for the country’s future, President Barack Obama called for more cooperation and less partisan fighting during his final State of the Union speech.

Obama cited the country’s “spirit of discovery” as an important reason to be hopeful, and he pushed for increased support for biomedical and clean energy research.

“Sixty years ago, when the Russians beat us into space, we didn’t deny Sputnik was up there,” Obama said to laughs from many of the assembled lawmakers and guests. “We didn’t argue about the science or shrink our research and development budget. We built a space program almost overnight.”

In his most far-reaching science proposal, Obama announced what he called a “moon shot” effort to cure cancer led by Vice President Joe Biden, whose son died last May of brain cancer. “For the loved ones we’ve all lost, for the families that we can still save, let’s make America the country that cures cancer once and for all,” Obama said.

The new push comes as the pace of cancer discoveries is increasing, says José Baselga, president of the American Association for Cancer Research. “Now is the time for a major new initiative in cancer science that supports and builds upon our basic science foundation while translating these exciting scientific discoveries into improved treatments for cancer patients.”

Citing the nation’s success in helping fight the Ebola epidemic in West Africa, Obama said he would also put forward initiatives to stop HIV/AIDS and malaria. “Now, right now, we are on track to end the scourge of HIV/AIDS. That’s within our grasp. And we have the chance to accomplish the same thing with malaria, something I’ll be pushing this Congress to fund this year.”

The U.S. needs to put a similar intense effort into creating clean energy technologies, Obama said. He told those who dispute the science of human-caused climate change, “You will be pretty lonely because you’ll be debating our military, most of America’s business leaders, the majority of the American people, almost the entire scientific community, and 200 nations around the world who agree it’s a problem and intend to solve it.”

Obama pledged to change how the country manages oil and coal to reflect their environmental costs. He also wants to put more money into clean energy research.

“I’m delighted that the President seems to be considering additional actions to ensure that the U.S. achieves its emissions reduction targets and sets the stage for even more progress ahead,” says Andrew Steer, president of the World Resources Institute, an advocacy group.

Obama also touched on other issues of interest to the chemical enterprise. Those include regulatory reform, immigration, and trade, where he highlighted the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact, which is backed by much of the chemical industry and waiting for congressional approval.

“Our unique strengths as a nation—our optimism and work ethic, our spirit of discovery, our diversity, our commitment to rule of law—these things give us everything we need to ensure prosperity and security for generations to come.”

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE