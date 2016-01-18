UC San Diego And J&J Target Chagas Disease

Researchers at the Skaggs School of Pharmacy & Pharmaceutical Sciences at the University of California, San Diego, will work with Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen R&D unit to identify new treatments for Chagas disease, a parasitic infection that is the leading cause of heart failure in Latin America. Janssen will provide a team led by Skaggs Dean James McKerrow access to its Jump-Starter library of screening compounds. McKerrow will use the school’s new robotic screening facility to test the compounds for their ability to kill the parasite.
