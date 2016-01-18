WuXi Builds Up Biologics Research

WuXi AppTec is spending $120 million on a biologics research center at its Shanghai headquarters. Expected to open in 2017, the center will employ up to 800 scientists. It will aim to support companies and research groups worldwide that are working on new monoclonal antibodies and antibody-drug conjugates. Also able to manufacture biologics, the facility will be equipped with bioreactors with capacities of up to 2,000 L.
