Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Energy

Adding a catalytic membrane to lithium-air batteries improves performance

Preventing buildup of harmful products boosts battery efficiency and lifetime

by Mitch Jacoby
July 25, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 30
Advertisement

Most Popular in Energy

The image depicts a catalyzed porous membrane schematically and with a micrograph.
Credit: Adapted from Nano Lett.
Lithium-air batteries can be improved by including a porous aluminum oxide membrane (gray). Decorating the membrane channels with palladium catalyst particles (pink and indicated by arrows in micrograph) causes lithium oxides that form during discharge (blue) to decompose during charge (right). In the absence of the catalyst, the oxides accumulate (left).

If lithium-air batteries lived up to their theoretical potential, they could provide roughly 10 times as much energy per weight as lithium-ion batteries. That level of performance could speed adoption of electric vehicles. But the air-breathing power sources fare poorly in the real world: They suffer from sluggish kinetics and short lifetimes.

To address those issues, researchers have modified the standard lithium-air battery design by including a catalytic membrane adjacent to the electrode at which oxygen from the air reacts (Nano Lett. 2016, DOI: 10.1021/acs.nanolett.6b00856). That design extends battery lifetime by improving reversibility of the electrochemical reactions and it boosts the efficiency of the battery’s power generation. The new design also provides a way to analyze products formed during battery charging cycles to better understand the underlying electrochemistry.

A key problem impeding lithium-air batteries is the formation of lithium oxides such as Li2O2 on the air-breathing electrode (cathode) during discharge. These solids accumulate on the cathode surface and bury catalytic sites needed to reverse oxide formation.

Won-Hee Ryu and André D. Taylor of Yale University and colleagues proposed that moving the catalyst away from the cathode surface may protect the catalyst and improve battery performance. So they decorated a porous aluminum oxide membrane with catalytic palladium particles and positioned the membrane near the cathode.

When the team examined the membranes afterward, they found that lithium oxides had formed on the catalytic membrane but did not bury the catalyst particles. The particles remained accessible during charging to decompose the lithium oxides, reversing the electrochemical reaction.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
How to optimize precious metal usage in catalytic converters
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Free-floating electrocatalysts outperform tethered ones
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New electrolyte improves Li-S batteries

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE