C&EN’s Global Top 50

July 25, 2016 Cover
Volume 94, Issue 30
Sales are down in the low oil price environment, but profits are soaring
Researchers and start-ups are nourishing the roots of a sustainable alternative to the rubber tree
Electron poor but chemically rich element with a storied past continues to surprise with a surge of new developments
Engineered microbes grow and burst in cycles to release anticancer molecules
Demand is strong as urban Asians adopt Western methods of baby care
Thanks to its superior properties, the alloy β-Ti3Au could replace titanium in medical implants