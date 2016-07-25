Advertisement

July 25, 2016 Cover

Volume 94, Issue 30

Sales are down in the low oil price environment, but profits are soaring

Volume 94 | Issue 30
Finance

C&EN’s Global Top 50

Sales are down in the low oil price environment, but profits are soaring

The fungus among us

Researchers race to study the human mycobiome and how it affects our health

Dandelions, the scourge of lawns, may be a fount of rubber

Researchers and start-ups are nourishing the roots of a sustainable alternative to the rubber tree

  • Synthesis

    Boron chemistry branches out

    Electron poor but chemically rich element with a storied past continues to surprise with a surge of new developments

  • Pharmaceuticals

    Synchronized bacteria attack tumors

    Engineered microbes grow and burst in cycles to release anticancer molecules

  • Business

    Japanese firms invest in diaper raw materials

    Demand is strong as urban Asians adopt Western methods of baby care

Science Concentrates

Materials

Midas touch hardens titanium

Thanks to its superior properties, the alloy β-Ti3Au could replace titanium in medical implants

Business & Policy Concentrates

