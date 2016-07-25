Allan E. Nader, 78, died on Feb. 16 in Northbrook, Ill.
“A destiny of a man is character, and Allan’s character was unmatched. Hall of Famer in life; a gift from God; humble, warm, and kind; never seeking the spotlight; and a mentor to young and old. After early retirement from DuPont, Allan taught chemistry at Triton College and Northwestern University. As a senior licensing agent at Northwestern University, he collaborated with faculty and students to assess the market potential of their technologies and to facilitate their inventions. He demonstrated relentless dedication to bringing together scientists, investors, attorneys, and businesspeople, and he managed some of Northwestern’s most successful technologies coming out of the university’s most preeminent labs.”—Helen Nader, wife
Most recent title: senior licensing agent, Northwestern University
Education: B.S., chemistry, Illinois Institute of Technology, 1960; M.S., chemistry, Western Michigan University, 1962; Ph.D., chemistry, Purdue University, 1967
Survivors: wife, Helen, and daughter, Cara
